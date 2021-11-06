Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Lowered by VTB Capital

VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.32 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

