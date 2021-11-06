U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:USPH opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

