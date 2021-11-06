UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $29.50 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of John Bean Technologies worth $29,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBT opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $166.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

