UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $30.41 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $30,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $207.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

