UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.19 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,960 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Douglas Emmett worth $31,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

