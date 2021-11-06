UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $32.83 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $32,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of RPM opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

