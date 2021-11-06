UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 2,186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,326 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Unity Software worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Unity Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,234,075 shares of company stock worth $161,766,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

