UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 245,368 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,368 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.69% of Zymeworks worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after buying an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $23.10 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

