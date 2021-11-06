UBS Group Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $476.60.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $442.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.47. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

