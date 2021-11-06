UBS Group Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.28 ($54.44).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €31.38 ($36.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.19. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

