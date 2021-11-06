Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho Sells 9,247 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.