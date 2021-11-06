Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $32.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 551.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.