United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $202.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.43 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

