United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report sales of $420.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.04 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $384.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,083 shares of company stock worth $6,598,060. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.30. 485,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.27 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $129.43 and a 52 week high of $216.90.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.