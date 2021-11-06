Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.630 EPS.

UNIT opened at $13.89 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

