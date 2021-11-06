Unitrade Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $3.64 million and $300,137.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00251336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

