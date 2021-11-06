Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $32,537,529.90 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $151.96 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

