Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,264. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

