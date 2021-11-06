Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

UVE opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $475.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

