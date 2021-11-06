UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0058

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $305,152.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00255806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099777 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

