Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Truist

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 149.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 77.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 635,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 276,709 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

