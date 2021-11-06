Ur-Energy’s (URE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of URE stock opened at C$2.37 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$499.65 million and a P/E ratio of -14.63.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

