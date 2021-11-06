US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.03 million.US Ecology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,100. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.17.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

