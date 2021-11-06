USDX Price Tops $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004719 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007676 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

