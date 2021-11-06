Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.71 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 51.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

