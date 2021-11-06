Vai Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $108.02 million and $940,811.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00099913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.52 or 1.00022486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.96 or 0.07171498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022411 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 128,994,569 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

