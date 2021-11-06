Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

