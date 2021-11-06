Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period.

VWOB opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

