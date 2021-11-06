Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 14,853 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hawkins worth $48,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 64.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 111,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 148,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 62.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 70,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 296.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $799.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

