Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 233,784 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of HUYA worth $47,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUYA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HUYA by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.