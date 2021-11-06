Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $49,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 137,084 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.08 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $964.48 million, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

