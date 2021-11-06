Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 339,238 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Aurora Cannabis worth $52,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 121,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.99.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

