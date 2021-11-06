Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $71,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO opened at $196.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.34. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.86 and a 12 month high of $197.36.

