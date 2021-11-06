Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VTWRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of VTWRF opened at $34.83 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.