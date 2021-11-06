Vapotherm, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vapotherm in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Vapotherm stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -1.34.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,996 shares of company stock worth $737,599. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

