Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxart’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.65.

VXRT opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $836.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

