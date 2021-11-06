Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.68 on Friday. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $836.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 154.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

