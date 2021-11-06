ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after buying an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after buying an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

