Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.00. 543,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.