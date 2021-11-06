Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

VCTR opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

