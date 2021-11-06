Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $241.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 97.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,575,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 1,764,186 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 147,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 104,442 shares during the period. Finally, Price Michael F lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 520.5% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 840,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 705,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

