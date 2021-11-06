VIG Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $908,047.80 and approximately $881.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIG has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

