Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Holdings Cut by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLGEA opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

