Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives $17.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Shares of Vine Energy stock remained flat at $$17.58 on Monday. 792,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vine Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $156,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.