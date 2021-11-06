Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,018,526.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $56,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,207 shares of company stock worth $5,318,013. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
