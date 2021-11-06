Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIRI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,174. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Virios Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

