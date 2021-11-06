Virtu Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.91 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

