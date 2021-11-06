Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $329.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.15. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $168.54 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total transaction of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

