Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.07 ($76.55).

VNA opened at €51.86 ($61.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.52 and a 200-day moving average of €54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1-year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

