Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

