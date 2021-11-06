Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
VYGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.
Shares of VYGR opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
